Subsidy Removal: Lagos APC Chair Reveals What States, LGs Are Doing With Increased Allocations

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Cornelius Ojelabi, has revealed how state and local governments are using the increased federal allocations that followed the removal of petrol subsidy.

Ojelabi said the funds were used for infrastructure, education, poverty reduction and empowerment programmes aimed at improving the lives of residents.

He made this known on Wednesday during the inauguration of projects and empowerment programmes organised to mark the first anniversary of the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Chairman, Olalekan Olu-Akindipe, Naija News reports.

“We are using it to touch the life of our people, improve educational facilities and provide infrastructural development. You can see the empowerment programme; that is the way to reduce poverty and lift the people from poverty,” Ojelabi said.

He added, “You can see what the state government and local governments are using the removal of fuel subsidy to do.”

Ojelabi also declared that President Bola Tinubu would not return the petrol subsidy, describing the policy as a burden on government finances.

Naija News reports that the APC chieftain’s submission came amid renewed calls by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the restoration of what he described as targeted fuel subsidy if elected in 2027.

Atiku had argued that such a policy would reduce the hardship being experienced by Nigerians and restore their purchasing power.

However, Ojelabi disagreed, saying the former subsidy regime largely favoured wealthy Nigerians instead of the poor.

The APC chairman maintained that the removal of subsidy had made more resources available to governments for development projects and empowerment initiatives.

Speaking on Olu-Akindipe’s first year in office, Ojelabi said the council chairman had justified the APC’s decision to give him the party’s ticket.

“After one year, as the party that produced you, we are proud that we didn’t make a wrong choice,” he said.

According to him, the council administration had connected communities, improved educational facilities and expanded access to healthcare.

Ojelabi urged residents to expect more projects from the chairman, noting that Olu-Akindipe had only completed his first 365 days in office.

He, however, admitted that the Tinubu administration still had challenges to tackle, particularly in the area of security.

“Security-wise, Nigeria isn’t there yet, but Nigerians can see some improvements in economic and infrastructural development,” he said.

Obanikoro Backs Tinubu For Second Term

A former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, also appealed to Nigerians to give Tinubu another opportunity to continue with his development agenda.

Obanikoro praised the administration’s infrastructure projects, particularly the Lagos-Calabar Highway and the Lagos-Sokoto road, describing them as major investments capable of transforming the country.

“Go to Victoria Island to see the Lagos-Calabar Highway; you will be amazed,” he said.

He also commended the Ajeromi-Ifelodun council chairman for combining infrastructure development with empowerment initiatives for residents.