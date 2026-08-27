NHRC Calls For Kuje Chairman Arrest Over ‘Join APC Or Leave’ Comment

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the police to arrest and prosecute the Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo, over a viral video in which he warned residents to either support the All Progressives Congress (APC) or leave the area.

The commission said the chairman’s comments were unacceptable, arguing that no public official has the power to dictate the political party a citizen must belong to before allowing such a person to live in a community or benefit from government projects.

Naija News reports that Shekwolo had reportedly stirred controversy after he was seen in the video telling residents, “It’s either you are with us or you are against us.”

He was also heard linking development projects from the Federal Government and the FCT Administration to political support, while warning residents against voting for the opposition.

The statement has since generated reactions, with the NHRC describing it as an attempt to intimidate residents and undermine their constitutional rights.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu, SAN, said the Constitution gives Nigerians the right to freely associate, choose their political party and live anywhere in the country without discrimination.

Ojukwu specifically referred to Sections 40, 41 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantee freedom of association, freedom of movement and residence, as well as protection against discrimination based on political opinion.

He stressed that these rights do not disappear simply because someone disagrees with the government or belongs to an opposition party.

According to him, neither a council chairman nor any other public officeholder has the constitutional authority to order a citizen to leave his or her community because of political affiliation.

The commission therefore described any such pronouncement as unconstitutional and legally invalid.

The human rights body further raised concerns that the alleged statement could have implications under existing electoral and criminal laws.

It cited Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022, which deal with threats and intimidation aimed at influencing voters.

The commission also pointed to Section 416 of the Penal Code on incitement to breach public peace and Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes Act 2015.

Ojukwu warned that political statements that create an atmosphere of “us versus them” could expose residents to harassment and violence, particularly as the country approaches the 2027 elections.

He said public officials should be more careful with their words because inflammatory comments can easily deepen existing political tensions.

The NHRC reminded Shekwolo that his position comes with an obligation to serve every resident of Kuje, regardless of the political party they support.

Ojukwu also rejected any attempt to use government projects or infrastructure as a bargaining tool for political loyalty.

He said projects provided by the Federal Government or the FCT Administration are public resources and should benefit residents irrespective of their political leanings.

The commission called on the Nigeria Police Force to immediately investigate the chairman’s comments and prosecute him if found to have committed an offence.

It also asked the Department of State Services, the police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to look into the matter and take steps to prevent intimidation, harassment or political profiling of Kuje residents ahead of the 2027 elections.

The commission further urged the APC leadership and the FCT Administration to publicly distance themselves from the controversial remarks.

It maintained that belonging to the APC cannot be made a condition for residing in Kuje or accessing government services.

Ojukwu assured residents that they had the right to live in the area and support any political party of their choice without fear.

He encouraged anyone who feels threatened or intimidated to report the matter to the NHRC through its toll-free line, 6472, or visit the commission’s nearest office within the FCT.