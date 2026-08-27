Abducted Kwara Monarch Regains Freedom

The Onigbesi of Igbesi land in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Moses Oyinloye Iwedunmoye I, has regained his freedom after spending days in kidnappers den.

According to Sahara Reporters, the traditional ruler was released on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

His release comes five days after armed men invaded Igbesi community and took him away.

Naija News reports that Oba Oyinloye was abducted during an attack on the community in Oke-Onigbin town, Isin Local Government Area.

The incident occurred at about 11pm on Saturday, August 22, when the armed men reportedly entered the community and carried out the abduction.

The monarch, who is the traditional head of Igbesi community, was taken away during the night attack.

In other news, a security officer identified as Stanley has reportedly been shot dead by two unidentified men at Royale Estate in the Sangotedo area of Lagos State.

The incident happened on Friday night when the assailants reportedly rode into the estate on a motorcycle and opened fire on the security officer before escaping from the area

According to Daily Post, a source familiar with the incident said the attackers arrived at the estate between 10 pm and 11 pm and went straight for Stanley, who was on duty at the time.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of security concerns, alleged that the victim was shot several times, including in the head.