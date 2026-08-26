APC National Chairman Holds Closed-door Meeting With Emir Sanusi

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has held a closed-door meeting with the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The meeting, which held on Tuesday, is said to be linked with building support for the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Yilwatda was accompanied to the meeting, which held at the Kofar Kudu Palace, by senior APC members and party leaders in Kano.

The details of the meeting, which reportedly lasted for several hours, had not been made public at the time of filing this report.

However, a palace source told newsmen that the meeting centred on the 2027 elections and the APC’s efforts to strengthen its support base in Kano.

“The national leadership of the APC was here to solicit the palace’s support and endorsement of all APC candidates in Kano. They have realised the dynamics of Kano politics,” the source said.

The source said the APC leadership recognised Emir Sanusi’s influence within the traditional institution and his reach in terms of grassroot mobilization.

“The APC recognises the influence of Emir Sanusi within the traditional council and the authority he commands at the grassroots in terms of mobilisation and sensitisation on the rights and dignity of the people of Kano,” the source added.

According to the source, the visit also reflected the party’s recognition of the emir’s relevance in the state’s political landscape.

“I want to believe that the APC is aware of the strength and capacity of the Emir of Kano during the last election, even with a sitting governor. So, the APC National Chairman and the leadership in the state are doing their very best to consolidate their strength through the palace,” the source said.