‘Tinubu Directed CNG To Reduce Its Price Because Of Atiku’ – Rufai Oseni

Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, has claimed that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s, plan to reinstate the fuel subsidy regime if elected president of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2027 general elections made President Bola Tinubu issue a directive on the reduction in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Naija News recalls that Atiku had claimed that the removal of the fuel subsidy by Tinubu’s administration has not benefited Nigeria.

The ADC presidential candidate also pledged to reopen all borders across northern Nigeria to pave the way for legitimate businesses.

However, speaking during Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’ on Friday, Oseni faulted Atiku’s incessant promises, stressing that the former vice president is beginning to sound like a sound bite.

Despite the criticism, Oseni said people should also commend Atiku because his recent promises contributed to Tinubu’s directive on CNG.

He said, “Atiku Abubakar is beginning to sound like a public sound bite to me.

“There’s no follow-up and no clear idea of how it’s going to be done. Give Nigerians a step-by-step explanation of how you intend to achieve it.

“Let’s stop all these hypes. At least, we should thank him that, because of him, President Tinubu has directed CNG to reduce its prices.”