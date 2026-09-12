‘Some Of My Colleagues Left Me To Die’ – Nollywood Actress, Abubakar

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has opened up about the challenging period she endured while battling ill health, saying she was disappointed by some colleagues she expected would check on her.

Naija News reports that the actress said although she initially felt hurt by how some people in the industry treated her, she chose not to hold a grudge against them.

Speaking with Saturday Beats, Abubakar explained that she did not consider many of those involved close friends, noting that misunderstandings in the entertainment industry can sometimes be fuelled by rumours and assumptions.

She said, “I didn’t say they abandoned me. We are not friends. You know how it is in an industry. When one person says one thing, every other person assumes that’s the truth. So, I don’t blame them.

“If somebody said something that was presumably said by me, the proper thing to do was to call me and ask me. You don’t go behind after telling me to write a report, and I write that report, you didn’t act on the report, and then you just give me an indefinite suspension.”

Abubakar recalled receiving little support from some colleagues during her illness, saying nobody was sent to check on her.

She said the experience was painful but ultimately strengthened her faith.

“You didn’t visit me when I was sick, nothing. They didn’t send anybody. They just left me to die, but God said I will live,” she said.

The actress, however, stressed that she did not believe her colleagues owed her anything.

“They don’t owe me anything, and I do not owe them anything,” she stated.

Abubakar said she was grateful to have survived the ordeal and credited her recovery to her faith.

“Someone I didn’t even expect told me this. But I’m here. God has been wonderful. You would not know that I’ve gone through what I’ve gone through. God has worked in me heavily because without God in my life, I don’t know what I would have done,” she said.

She added that despite her experience, she still had affection for her colleagues and understood that some may have acted based on information they received from others.

“It doesn’t change the love I have for my colleagues. Sometimes, they might not know what is happening, then when one person picks a narrative, that person will run with it and tell other people. So, I don’t know what they heard. It’s okay. I don’t judge them,” she said.

The actress said her experience had also changed her outlook on life and the way she relates with people.

According to her, she saw how different people reacted to her situation and the judgments they made, but she was no longer interested in dwelling on the past.

“So many people didn’t expect me to survive, but I am here. I saw everything. Everybody’s character and the judgment they passed, I saw everything. But we’re not talking about the past. We’re talking about the future, and I’m a changed person. I’m changed, even the way I talk,” she said.

The actress also acknowledged individuals who stood by her during the difficult period, particularly those who assisted her medically and financially.

She singled out Nigerian musician Patoranking for his support, while noting that attempts to reach some other personalities were unsuccessful.

“Among the musicians that I reached out to, Patoranking was one of the wonderful ones. I really appreciate him. I sent messages to Don Jazzy over 19 times but he never replied. Ahmed Musa was kind to me, too,” she said.

Abubakar also expressed appreciation to former Big Brother Naija housemate Mercy Eke, whom she said surprised her with her support.

“But Mercy (Eke), Big Brother, shocked me the most, and I’m so grateful for her, and a few of my junior colleagues, including Destiny Etiko, Lizzy Gold, Monica Friday, Queeneth Agbor, and Regina Daniels, who gave me the biggest support, in terms of free medical treatment.

“It’s something I cannot say thank you enough for,” she added.