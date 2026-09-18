Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 18th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 18th September, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss a suit seeking to disqualify them from the 2027 presidential election, while denying allegations that they submitted a forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News reports that the suit, filed by the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, and the ADC, is challenging Tinubu’s eligibility over the alleged submission of the disputed NYSC certificate.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1888/2026, names Tinubu, the APC, and INEC as the first, second, and third defendants, respectively.

Atiku and the ADC are asking the court to disqualify Tinubu and the APC and direct INEC to remove their names from the list of candidates and political parties for the 2027 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Justice Inyang Ekwo has granted Atiku permission to serve the court processes on Tinubu through the APC after the plaintiffs told the court that attempts to personally serve the President had been unsuccessful.

The court granted the order on Wednesday after Atiku’s counsel, Olanrewaju Omotayo-Ojo, argued an ex parte application. The judge directed that the processes be served through the APC within seven days.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter until September 28 for further proceedings.

Moving the application, Omotayo-Ojo told the court that substituted service had become necessary because the originating summons and other processes had not been personally served on Tinubu.

The issue of service had previously stalled proceedings, with the plaintiffs maintaining that they wanted to personally serve the President or obtain an appropriate order for substituted service.

In their joint counter-affidavit, Tinubu and the APC denied submitting any forged certificate to INEC in connection with either the 2023 or 2027 presidential election.

The document, deposed to by the APC Director of Legal Services, Sanusi Samaila, also disputed the claim that Tinubu or the party submitted Form CF001 to INEC for either election.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has clarified his earlier statement about the support President Bola Tinubu received from northern governors for his presidential bid.

Shettima, in a statement on Thursday, explained that six northern governors backed Tinubu before the 2022 All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary, adding that after the primary, all the northern governors rallied behind him.

The clarification follows an earlier statement by Shettima on Wednesday in which he claimed only six northern governors supported President Tinubu for the 2023 elections.

However, in a statement on Thursday by his spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President clarified that the reference to six governors referred specifically to political consultations and alignments before the APC presidential primary in June 2022, not the 2023 elections directly.

Shettima said all the governors not only rallied behind Tinubu once he emerged as the APC candidate for the election, but also played important roles in the election victory.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Federal Government to take urgent steps to cushion the impact of the latest increase in petrol prices across the country.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, called for immediate wage awards for workers, increased crude oil supply in naira to local refineries and expansion of the country’s storage capacity.

Ajaero made the demands in a statement issued in reaction to the increase in the pump price of petrol to ₦1,430 per litre, Naija News reports.

He said the development raised serious concerns, warning that the rising cost of petrol was putting more pressure on workers and households.

According to him, the government needs to create economic buffers that can protect Nigerians from the impact of rising energy costs while also creating jobs and addressing security challenges.

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has opined that his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Obafemi Hamzat, should be disqualified from the race because of his oath of allegiance to a foreign nation.

Naija News reports that Rhodes-Vivour made this known on Thursday during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show.News aggregation service

Rhodes-Vivour said there is a misconception about Hamzat’s dual citizenship, stressing that obtaining dual citizenship at birth is different from obtaining it as an adult.

According to him, an adult must swear an oath of allegiance to a foreign nation, as Hamzat has, and the constitution states that such a candidate should be disqualified.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has defended the Anambra State Government’s decision to scrutinise the record of the former governor of the state and presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.

Keyamo said it was hypocritical for Nigerians to continue examining the record of President Bola Tinubu, who governed Lagos State about 27 years ago, while objecting to scrutiny of Obi’s administration in Anambra State, which ended about 19 years ago.

Naija News reports that the Minister made the comment in a statement on Thursday while reacting to the ongoing dispute between Obi and the administration of Governor Charles Soludo over the former governor’s record in office.

Keyamo accused those criticising Soludo and the Anambra State Government of applying different standards to Tinubu and Obi.

Keyamo also questioned why some people are criticizing the Anambra State Government for releasing information about Obi’s tenure, particularly when the former governor had made claims about his administration.

The minister concluded by expressing support for Soludo’s decision to challenge claims concerning the administration of his predecessor.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has spoken on the factors he believes contributed to the growth of Boko Haram, banditry and other forms of insecurity in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Sanusi made the remarks in Abuja on Wednesday while speaking at the launch of a book documenting the tenure of retired Lieutenant General Tukur Yusu­fu Buratai as Chief of Army Staff.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said Nigeria’s security challenges should not be viewed only from the point of violent attacks, terrorism and criminal activities.

According to him, the problem has deeper roots in the way Nigerians have been divided along ethnic, religious and regional lines, particularly through political speeches and media reports.

Sanusi said the repeated description of Nigerians as Northerners and Southerners, Muslims and Christians, as well as members of different ethnic groups, helped create an atmosphere in which violent groups could emerge and gain support.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has reacted to reports claiming that her marriage to actor Kolawole Ajeyemi is facing difficulties.

Naija News reports that the actress reacted after a social media report claimed that she and her husband were no longer on good terms and that she had moved out of their matrimonial home into a newly completed house.

The report was shared on Instagram by blogger Fatitell Gist, who referenced claims made by another blogger, Bukky Jesse, about the couple’s alleged marital problems.

According to the report, the rumour followed claims that Abraham and Ajeyemi had fallen out and that the actress had relocated to a house she recently built.

Abraham, however, rejected the report in the comment section of the post.

She prayed against anything that could lead to a separation between her and her husband.

The actress also used a biblical reference while responding to the allegation, praying for herself, her husband and their marriage.

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, has declared her support for Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Ozokwor made her position known while attending an event organized under the banner of “Celebrities for Peter Obi.”

Speaking at the event, Ozokwor described Nigeria as a country with vast resources but said the nation had not been able to fully benefit from what it has.

The actress said Nigeria had been blessed with many resources by God, arguing that countries with far less natural wealth had been able to achieve better living conditions for their citizens.

She also raised concerns about the growing gap between wealthy Nigerians and those struggling to meet their basic needs.

According to her, some individuals have accumulated enough wealth to provide for several generations of their families, while many Nigerians continue to face hardship.

The Falconets of Nigeria reached the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after thrashing England 3-0 in their Round of 16 clash earlier today, September 17.

Tosin Rafiu, Janet Akekoromowei and substitute Mary Mamudu scored as Moses Aduku’s side produced a commanding performance to send the Young Lionesses out of the tournament.

Rafiu opened the scoring in the seventh minute after running on to a pass before firing a low left-footed shot past England goalkeeper Katie Cox.

England were handed a chance to equalise before half-time after winning a penalty, but Falconets captain Christina Uzoma produced a brilliant save to keep the Falconets in front.

Nigeria doubled their lead three minutes into the second half when Akekoromowei capitalised on a poor clearance from an England corner. The Benfica forward controlled the loose ball before sending a left-footed strike into the net.

The Falconets added a third in the 72nd minute when Mamudu raced into the England box and calmly converted Akekoromowei’s cutback to complete the victory.

Akekoromowei, who scored her second goal of the tournament during the game, was subsequently named Player of the Match for her influential performance.

Olympic organisers have approved the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton, Queensland, as a venue for canoeing events at the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games, despite the river being home to about 500 saltwater crocodiles.

An independent technical assessment found the course suitable for Olympic and Paralympic competition after examining weather conditions, water levels and flood risks. The assessment did not consider the presence of crocodiles in the river as part of its review.

The Fitzroy River already hosts training and competitions, with World Rowing and Paddle Worldwide endorsing the venue. Both organisations said the course could provide fair conditions for athletes during the Games.

World Rowing President Jean-Christophe Rolland said the assessment had provided greater certainty about the venue’s suitability.