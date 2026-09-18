NSCDC Investigates Deaths Of 33 Miners Arrested In Niger

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has ordered an investigation into the deaths of several suspected illegal miners arrested during an enforcement operation in Niger State.

Naija News reports that the 33 detainees reportedly feared dead after they were arrested during an operation against illegal mining and taken to an NSCDC facility in Minna.

The suspects were apprehended on September 15 and 16, 2026, during a joint operation targeting illegal mining activities around the M.I. Wushishi/Lukoto axis of the state.

The deaths were discovered in the early hours of Thursday, September 17, 2026, according to the Niger State Command of the NSCDC.

The remains have since been evacuated to the General Hospital, Minna, where medical examinations are expected to determine the actual cause of death.

In a statement issued by the Corps’ National Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commandant of Corps Babawale Afolabi, the Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi cautioned against attributing the deaths to any particular disease before medical and laboratory examinations are concluded.

The NSCDC Commandant General directed the immediate constitution of a high-powered investigative team.

The team, headed by the Deputy Commandant General responsible for Intelligence and Investigation, is expected to establish what happened before and after the suspects were taken into custody.

Investigators are to examine the physical condition of the detainees at the point of arrest, the duration of their detention, conditions inside the facility, medical care provided to them and other circumstances that could have contributed to the deaths.

The Corps said it was also working with health authorities and other security agencies to implement appropriate medical and public-health measures.

It further directed that the health and welfare of suspects still in custody be given immediate priority, while personnel who may have come into contact with the affected detainees are also protected.

The NSCDC said the incident would be addressed strictly on the basis of verified medical and investigative findings.

The Corps also reiterated that its campaign against illegal mining would continue, stressing that the enforcement of the law must be carried out alongside respect for the dignity and fundamental rights of persons in custody.

The Commandant General expressed condolences to the families of those who died and assured them that the circumstances surrounding the incident would be thoroughly investigated.

He urged the public to remain calm while the medical and investigative processes are concluded, promising to release further information as verified facts become available.