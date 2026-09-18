‘So Many In A Cell – Gov Bago Breaks Silence On Death Of 37 Miners In NSCDC Custody

A committee has been set up to investigate the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners who died while in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Minna, Niger State.

Governor Umar Bago confirmed the deaths on Thursday, describing the incident as sad and tragic, Naija News reports.

He said the NSCDC Commandant in Niger State and his team had been suspended to allow for a proper investigation into what happened.

“The most important is that people died in the custody of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps. They were detained in their cells, and this morning we woke up to the news that 37 of them had died,” Bago said.

The governor said the actual cause of the deaths had not been established, warning against drawing conclusions before the investigations are completed.

Bago said investigators were looking into possible suffocation caused by overcrowding in the detention cell, as well as exposure to harmful chemicals linked to illegal mining.

“It could be as a result of suffocation because there were so many in a cell. The second issue could be because of exposure to maybe lead poisoning or other very hazardous chemicals that are used to do the illegal mining,” he said.

According to him, forensic examinations, medical tests and autopsies were being conducted to determine the scientific cause of the deaths.

Bago also said separate investigations had been launched by the NSCDC, the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, alongside the committee set up by the state government.

He said reports that some of the deceased had peeling skin and were foaming from the mouth with blood were also being examined.

The governor, however, urged the public to wait for the outcome of the medical and forensic investigations.

Bago also announced the closure of the illegal mining site in the M.I. Wushishi area where the suspects were arrested.

He said mining activities at the site were being carried out without the right technology and safety equipment.

The governor appealed to youths in the state to remain calm after the movement of the bodies to the mortuary reportedly triggered emotional reactions and violence.

“We are calling on all the youths to please stay away from violence. It’s not going to bring back those that have died. It would cost us a lot at the end of the day,” he said.

Bago said the state government was compiling a register of the deceased to help identify their families and reach out to them.

He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died.