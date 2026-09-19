IBB Demands Probe Into Deaths Of Niger Miners

Former military Head of State, retired General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has called for a thorough investigation into the deaths of suspected illegal miners who reportedly died while in custody in Niger State.

Babangida described the incident as tragic and disturbing, urging authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths and determine the actual cause.

According to Sahara Reporters, the former military ruler made his position known through Dr Danladi Umar Abdulhameed, the Tambarin Kagara.

Babangida expressed sympathy to the families of the deceased and commended the Niger State Government for its response to the incident.

He particularly welcomed the decision by the state government to constitute a committee of inquiry and commence medical and forensic examinations as part of efforts to establish what led to the deaths.

According to him, the investigations are important to establish the facts and take appropriate action based on the findings.

He urged the relevant authorities to conduct the probe thoroughly and transparently, saying the outcome should provide answers to the victims’ families and residents of the state.

Babangida also appealed to residents of Niger State, especially youths and relatives of those who died, to remain calm while the investigation is ongoing.

He cautioned against actions that could heighten tensions or threaten peace and security in the state.

The former Head of State stressed the need for all parties to allow the appropriate authorities to complete their investigation and establish the truth surrounding what he described as an unfortunate incident.

He expressed hope that the inquiry and forensic examinations would clarify the circumstances of the deaths and provide a basis for any necessary action by the authorities.