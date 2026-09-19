Miners: ‘There Were Blood, ‘Foam’ In Their Mouths, Burns On Body’ – Niger Gov

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has urged the public to await the outcome of investigations into the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to Vanguard, Bago said the circumstances surrounding the deaths remained unclear, noting that investigators were considering several possibilities, including poisoning and suffocation.

The governor spoke as protests erupted in Minna, the state capital, following the deaths, with angry youths reportedly barricading major roads.

Bago said preliminary observations from the bodies had raised questions about what caused the deaths.

According to him, some of the deceased were found with blood or froth around their mouths, while burns were also noticed on some bodies.

He said, “We just woke up to the news of the death, we don’t know what happened. Some of the victims were found with foam or blood in their mouths, which could be poisoning or suffocation. We are not sure.

“There were burns on the bodies of some. We really don’t know what happened, but the investigation will unravel the truth.”

The governor said overcrowding in the detention facility and exposure to hazardous substances associated with illegal mining were among the possibilities being examined.

He disclosed that samples had been collected for laboratory analysis, while medical examinations, forensic investigations and autopsies were being conducted to establish the scientific cause of the deaths.

The deaths sparked demonstrations in Minna on Friday, with youths reportedly taking to the streets and blocking some major roads.

Security personnel were said to have used tear gas to disperse protesters, while reports also emerged alleging that live ammunition was fired during the unrest.

Following the development, Bago imposed a 24-hour curfew in parts of Minna, with the restriction taking effect immediately after Friday prayers.

The governor appealed for calm as the various investigations into the incident continue.

Bago also announced the suspension of mining activities across Niger State, expressing concern over the impact of illegal mining on young people.

He lamented that some youths were abandoning education and vocational training to engage in mining.

The governor also ordered the closure of the mining site in the M.I. Wushishi area, saying the operation was being carried out without adequate technology and safety equipment.

According to him, the authorities must establish what happened at the site and ensure that mining activities comply with safety requirements.

Bago said the NSCDC, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Department of State Services had initiated separate investigations.

He said the committees set up by the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the DSS would work alongside the panel constituted by the state government.