Ronaldo Marries Georgina Rodriguez In Private Portugal Ceremony

Portuguese football star, Cristiano Ronaldo, and his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez, have married in a private ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, his representatives said on Tuesday.

Naija News understands that the wedding brought to a close years of speculation surrounding the couple’s relationship and came exactly one year after Rodriguez announced their engagement.

Ronaldo also appeared to confirm the marriage on Instagram, sharing a photograph of their hands displaying wedding rings alongside the caption, “C ❤️ G.”

According to the Brunswick Group, which handles the footballer’s public relations, the ceremony was “private and intimate” and attended by the couple’s five children.

The wedding took place in Cascais, a popular seaside resort about 30 kilometres west of Lisbon, where the couple reportedly own a villa.

The location had been the subject of intense speculation in Portuguese media, with reports earlier suggesting that the ceremony could take place in Sintra or Funchal, Ronaldo’s birthplace on the island of Madeira.

Speculation that the wedding would be held in Funchal last weekend drew hundreds of people to the city’s cathedral.

The cathedral, however, had said it had no wedding scheduled for Ronaldo, although officials described the prospect of hosting the ceremony as “an honour.”

The couple eventually opted for Cascais. Ronaldo and Rodriguez met in Madrid in 2016 when she was working at a Gucci store.

Rodriguez has previously described their first meeting as “love at first sight.”

In a 2025 interview with Vogue Arabia, she said she quickly felt “a sense of peace and an inexplicable energy” around Ronaldo, adding that it felt “as if we had known each other forever.”

The couple have since built one of the most recognisable celebrity relationships in global sport, with a combined social media following running into hundreds of millions.

Rodriguez has also developed a public profile independent of Ronaldo through fashion, social media and television.

She stars in the Netflix reality series, ‘I Am Georgina’, which follows aspects of the family’s life involving football, fashion and travel.

The couple also have investments spanning fashion and hospitality.

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, has enjoyed one of football’s most decorated careers.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has won the Ballon d’Or five times and represented Portugal at this summer’s World Cup, where the team exited in the round of 16.