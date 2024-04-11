Luis Enrique Insists PSG Will Bounce Back Against FC Barcelona

Advertisement

The manager of Paris Saint-Germain, Luis Enrique believes that the club can bounce back against FC Barcelona in Spain after going down 3-2 in front of their home fans in Paris.

Luis Enrique hosted his former club, FC Barcelona at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, April 10, and his current team, PSG, couldn’t do enough to secure the win in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

During the game, Raphinha gave FC Barcelona the match opener in the 37th minute. Three minutes after the commencement of the second half, Ousmane Dembélé scored the equalizer for PSG.

Vitinha gave PSG the lead for the first time in the game in the 50th minute but goals from Raphinha in the 62nd minute and Andreas Christensen in the 77th minute sealed a 3-2 win for Barca.

The second leg of the tie will take place at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Tuesday, April 16.

Ahead of the return leg, Luis Enrique told TNT Sports that his team is good enough to secure a win in Barcelona.

“It was a pity because I think we started the match properly and in a good mood. Disappointing after we conceded the goal”, Enrique said.

“The second half started in the best way but suddenly we suffered the second goal. We created some chances but for us, it’s a pity.

“There’s still the spirit to go to Barcelona and try to win.

“Sometimes you have to change things and it happens just when we draw the match, we created more chances. The team was at a high level at that moment. But they are a good team.”

Note that PSG need at least a 2-0 win to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals ahead of FC Barcelona.