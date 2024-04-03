Xavi Gives Barca Conditions To Keep Him Beyond This Season

Advertisement

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has reportedly given the club conditions that must be met if the club wants to keep him beyond this season.

Recall that Xavi Hernandez announced in January that he will leave FC Barcelona at the end of this season. He described the coaching job as “cruel”, adding that the demands were affecting his mental health.

Afterward, Xavi continued to lead the club to a very smooth run which has produced 11 games unbeaten run including their triumph over Napoli in the round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League.

They are now in the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the Spanish tactician became the coach of the side.

Despite the financial complications and the injury woes at the club, FC Barcelona are currently second on the Spanish La Liga table with 67 points in 30 games, eight points below first-placed Real Madrid.

Due to the superb run of Xavi Hernandez and his boys, the club’s president, Joan Laporta has told reporters that the club’s management is making efforts to keep the former Barca midfielder at the club beyond this summer.

Xavi is reportedly open to changing his mind and remaining at the club as long as the club’s management gives him specific “project guarantees” according to Sport.

Some of the guarantees Xavi is reportedly asking for include the plan for the club’s long-term future and the club’s transfer shortlist which features players that will fit into his plans and that the club can afford.