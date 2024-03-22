We Will See If Xavi Is Leaving Barcelona Or Not – Laporta

The president of Spanish football club Barcelona, Joan Laporta, has expressed his concerns over Xavi Hernandez’s decision to leave the club at the end of this season.

Naija News recalls that last January, Xavi announced his intention to resign as Barcelona’s head coach despite having a contract with the Nou Camp until 2025.

Laporta is now urging the former player to contemplate remaining with the team.

“I’d really, really, really like Xavi to change his mind and stay as Barça manager.

“I won’t put pressure on Xavi. It depends on him, he’s aware of my desire for him to stay here.

“We will see at the end of the season,” Laporta told Mundo Deportivo.

In a recent development, former FC Barcelona player, Gerard Piqué, urged the Spanish giants to tell their fans the true state of the club as the side continues to struggle with financial complications.

Naija News reports that Gerard Piqué was a product of FC Barcelona’s youth system and played the best part of his football career at the club before he finally parted ways with them in 2022 due to financial complications.

FC Barcelona is still not free from financial issues. They have reportedly spent €200 million out of the €204 million spending limit the Spanish La Liga has imposed on them.

This means that for them to be able to buy new players next summer, they will have to sell a couple of their superstar players or find other means to raise a significant amount of money.

Amid that, the club’s current coach, Xavi Hernandez, has announced that he will leave the club at the end of this season after winning the 2022-2023 Spanish La Liga title for them.

Despite the financial complications, Xavi is making efforts to win the UEFA Champions League with Barca before he leaves. They will host Napoli in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 with a 1-1 aggregate scoreline.

But retired Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué believes that FC Barcelona’s prospects for the short run are not good, and he has urged them to open up to their supporters.

“The fans want honesty and transparency. If the reality is tough, then say it”, Gerard Piqué said on Ibai Llanos’ Twitch channel.

He added: “What you cannot do is sell smoke and mirrors and say we’re going to win the Champions League if you then don’t have the money to compete.

“I don’t know the club’s situation at the moment — from what I can gather it doesn’t seem that good — but what the socios [members] value is being told the truth to their faces.”