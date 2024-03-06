Gerard Piqué Urges FC Barcelona To Open Up About Their Financial Issues

Former FC Barcelona player, Gerard Piqué, has urged the Spanish giants to tell their fans the true state of the club as the side continues to struggle with financial complications.

Gerard Piqué was a product of FC Barcelona’s youth system and played the best part of his football career at the club before he finally parted ways with them in 2022 due to financial complications.

Till now, FC Barcelona are still not free from their financial issues as they have reportedly spent €200 million out of the €204 million spending limit the Spanish La Liga has slammed on them.

This means that for them to be able to buy new players next summer, they will have to sell a couple of their superstar players or find other means to raise a significant amount of money.

Amid that, the club’s current coach, Xavi Hernandez has announced that he will leave the club at the end of this season after winning the 2022-2023 Spanish La Liga title for them.

Despite the financial complications, Xavi is making efforts to win the UEFA Champions League with Barca before he leaves. They will host Napoli in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 with a 1-1 aggregate scoreline.

But retired Spanish footballer, Gerard Piqué believes that things are not looking good for FC Barcelona in the short run as he urged them to open up to their supporters.

“The fans want honesty and transparency. If the reality is tough, then say it”, Gerard Piqué said on Ibai Llanos’ Twitch channel.

“What you cannot do is sell smoke and mirrors and say we’re going to win the Champions League if you then don’t have the money to compete.

“I don’t know the club’s situation at the moment — from what I can gather it doesn’t seem that good — but what the socios [members] value is being told the truth to their faces.”

He added: “What you cannot do is say ‘I am going to sign [Erling] Haaland,’ which looks great, but how do you do it?

“I’m just using Haaland as an example, it’s not to do with rumours. I could equally say [Kylian] Mbappé or whoever.”