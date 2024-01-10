Barcelona’s Gerard Pique Plans To Return To Football Year After Retirement

Former Barcelona player, Gerard Pique, has expressed his desire to make a comeback in football, but this time as a coach.

Naija News reports that Pique’s announcement is coming a year after the Spanish international announced his retirement from playing football.

The 36-year-old, who achieved glory by winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that after careful consideration, he has decided to return to the pitch but as a coach.

“I have made the decision to return to football. I deeply miss it, and this time, I will not be playing but coaching. I will share more details by the end of the week,” Pique revealed on his X handle.

Pique had a successful career that included triumphs in the 2012 European Championship and the U-19 European Championship.

He also enjoyed numerous victories with his beloved club, FC Barcelona, alongside renowned players such as Lionel Messi, the winner of the 2023 World Cup, Daniel Alves, Carles Puyol, and the current team coach, Xavi, among others.

During his time at Barcelona, Pique accumulated an impressive record of 616 appearances.

Notably, he achieved remarkable success by securing the La Liga title on nine occasions, triumphing in the Copa del Rey seven times, and emerging victorious in the FIFA Club World Cup three times.

Additionally, he showcased his prowess on the international stage by clinching the UEFA Champions League trophy three times, with one of those triumphs occurring during his stint with Manchester United in 2008.

Pique’s achievements extended beyond his tenure at Barcelona. While representing the Reds, he showcased his versatility and talent by adding the Premier League and the League Cup to his list of accolades.