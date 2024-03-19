Two Premier League Clubs Show Interest In Signing Lewandowski From Barcelona

Two prominent English Premier League clubs, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, have reportedly expressed their interest in acquiring the services of Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski during the upcoming summer transfer window, Naija News understands.

Lewandowski, who made a high-profile move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona in 2022 for a reported fee of €50 million, enjoyed a remarkable debut season with the Blaugrana.

The player has continued to contribute immensely to the team’s success by scoring 33 goals and providing eight assists in 46 appearances across various competitions so far.

Lewandowski’s exceptional performances played a pivotal role in Barcelona’s triumph in both the La Liga and Supercopa de Espana.

However, this season has witnessed a slight decline in the 35-year-old striker’s form.

According to a recent report from El Nacional, Lewandowski is attracting interest from English clubs.

The Poland national has netted 20 goals and contributed nine assists in 39 matches in various competitions this season.

Barcelona is rumoured to be open to considering bids for Lewandowski to address its financial challenges. Offloading the ex-Dortmund player at this point could greatly benefit Barcelona’s financial situation, especially considering his high wages.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles of Nigeria star player, Samuel Chukwueze, has admitted that his first few months at AC Milan have not been easy after scoring his first Italian Serie A goal in 17 league games.

Chukwueze had developed into a prominent footballer at Villarreal between 2018 and 2023 before he decided to join AC Milan on July 27, 2023.

The Italian Serie A giants paid €20 million to Villarreal before they were able to bring Chukwueze to Milan for a transfer deal that will keep him at the club until June 30, 2028.

When the 24-year-old Nigerian international moved to Milan, the club’s management was reported to have planned to use Portuguese winger Rafael Leão on the left wing and Chukwueze on the right wing.

Unfortunately, the Nigeria international wasn’t able to establish himself at the club as speedily as expected.

The fans of AC Milan had to wait until his 17th Italian Serie A appearance before they could celebrate his first league goal. He has, however, provided one assist before his first league goal on March 17.

“These first few months have not been easy, I continue to work hard. I trust the coach and his plans for me, I just have to stay focused and continue with the hard work,” Samuel Chukwueze said according to DAZN.