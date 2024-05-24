Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Mikel Obi Predicts Champions League Final

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi is expecting a big upset in the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

At 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will clash at the prestigious Wembley Stadium in London for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League final.

While Real Madrid are gunning for their 15th Champions League title, Borussia Dortmund are hoping for their first Champions League title. Hence, the game is expected to be a match between a heavyweight and an underdog.

Borussia Dortmund have a big bragging rights ahead of the Champions League final. Recall that they got to the final of the tournament after defeating French Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint Germain home and away in the semi-finals. They knocked out Spanish giants, Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Hence, Mikel Obi believes that the German Bundesliga side will knock down another European giant, Real Madrid, in the final of the tournament.

“To be honest, I really hope that Borussia Dortmund will win the UCL final. They deserve it more than Real Madrid”, Mikel Obi told TribalFootball.

“When you see that players like Kroos, Nacho, Carvajal and Modric won 5 trophies of the UCL it is a bit unfair because these players are not even close to being the best in their positions.

Advertisement

“This shows that trophies can be misleading. I can name 10 players in the same positions that are better than these footballers.”