Osimhen To Chelsea: There Is Genuine Interest On Both Sides, Mikel Obi Says

Former Chelsea midfielder, Mikel Obi, has stressed that both Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, and the Premier League side, have a “genuine interest” in working together.

Victor Osimhen who signed a contract extension with Napoli last summer, is expected to leave the reigning Italian champions in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Though a whooping €120 million to €130 million release clause has been added to his current contract with Napoli, top clubs in Europe haven’t stopped pushing for his signature.

French Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint Germain, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea are said to be the most serious suitors for the 25-year-old Nigerian striker.

While speaking at the Web Summit Qatar, Mikel Obi said Victor Osimhen wants to move to Chelsea and the Premier League side are making efforts to bring him to the club.

The retired Nigeria international also revealed that he has been making efforts to convince Osimhen to move to the Blue side of London.

Mikel Obi said, “I think there is genuine interest on both sides. I’m convinced that Victor wants to come to Chelsea, obviously, usually, he wants to follow in my footsteps and the Nigerian players who played for Chelsea, such as Victor Moses, Celestine Babayaro…”

Obi added, “He also has many clubs interested in him, such as PSG, and Manchester United, but I am pushing, sending him messages, trying to make sure that there is only one club in his mind: the Blues!”

Note that so far in the 2023-2024 Italian Serie A season, Victor Osimhen has scored 11 league goals and provided three assists in 15 league games.