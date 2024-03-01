Napoli President Reveals Why It Is “Difficult” To Keep Victor Osimhen

The president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed that it would be difficult to keep Nigerian highly sought-after striker, Victor Osimhen, at the club for too long.

Victor Osimhen has been one of the most effective signings of the reigning Italian Serie A champions in the last 10 years. Since the 25-year-old striker joined the club in 2020, he has scored double-digit goals successively.

Last season was the peak of his time at Napoli as he scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 league games, a performance that earned Napoli their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Since then, top clubs in Europe especially Chelsea, Arsenal, and Paris Saint Germain have been making efforts to buy him off from Napoli.

Last summer, Napoli decided to extend the contract of Victor Osimhen until June 30, 2026. Then, it was a mere speculation that there was a release clause worth between €120 million to €130 million inserted in the contract which can be activated from the coming summer transfer window.

In quotes shared by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Thursday night, February 29, Napoli’s president confirmed that there is a release clause in Osimhen’s contract.

He also went on to admit that it is always difficult for the club to keep players who are wanted by other top clubs in Europe.

“There’s release clause into Victor Osimhen contract and it’s very high one”, Napoli president de Laurentiis was quoted as saying.

“Some players stay at Napoli for many years… others are wanted by PSG, Arsenal, Man City or Chelsea.

“It’s difficult to keep players at Napoli especially when they are wanted by these super-rich European clubs”.