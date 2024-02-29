Victor Osimhen Equals Diego Maradona’s Record At Napoli

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen has equalled the record of the late Argentine footballer, Diego Armando Maradona at the Italian Serie A club, Napoli.

Victor Osimhen joined Napoli on September 1, 2020, from French Ligue 1 club, Lille for a transfer fee worth €75 million. Since then, the Nigeria international has scored at least a double-digit goal in every season.

Victor Osimhen continued that trend when he scored a hat-trick against Sassuolo on Wednesday, February 28, to take his goal tally to 11 goals in 15 league goals.

This makes Osimhen the third player in Napoli’s history to score at least 10 goals in four consecutive seasons.

Late Italian-Paraguayan footballer, Attila Sallustro, first achieved this feat between 1929/30 and 1932/33. Late Argentine football icon, Diego Armando Maradona, equalled the record between 1984/85 and 1987/88.

This means that Osimhen is the only living footballer to have scored at least ten goals in four consecutive seasons for Napoli.

Also, the Nigeria international who was away on international duties with the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the 2023 AFCON has scored the same number of goals as Erling Haaland of Manchester City since February 21, 2024.

On the said date, Osimhen announced his return to European club football when he scored against FC Barcelona in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

He went on to score four more goals in the league to make it five goals in three games which is the same number of goals Haaland has scored within the same period. No other player in the top five leagues in Europe has shown such a form in the same period.

Note that Osimhen, whose contract with Napoli is expected to expire on June 30, 2026, is available for sale in the forthcoming summer transfer window. Clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Paris Saint Germain are reportedly lining up for his services.