The star forward for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Victor Osimhen, scored a hat-trick on Wednesday evening to help Napoli secure a win over Sassuolo.

Naija News reports that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored a brace while Amir Rrahmani saw the back of the net once to convincingly defeat Sassuolo 6-1 in the Seria A match.

This victory serves as a reminder of Napoli’s formidable partnership that led to last season’s Serie A title triumph.

Napoli, despite initially falling behind, managed to come from behind and secure a comfortable victory, reigniting their aspirations for European football.

Following Amir Rrahmani’s equalizer just before the 30-minute mark, Osimhen showcased his goal-scoring prowess by netting three goals within a span of 16 minutes, spanning both halves of the match.

This impressive performance brings his goal tally to five in three matches across all competitions since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Napoli remains in ninth place, trailing Roma by four points, who currently occupy the sixth spot in the Europa Conference League standings, following their third victory in the 2024 season.

Francesco Calzona’s squad is a significant 26 points behind Inter Milan, the dominant leaders of the season, who will face Atalanta later today.

This wide gap highlights the struggles Napoli has faced in defending their league title.

Additionally, Roma is within reach, but they are eight points away from Bologna and the Champions League spots. A crucial match against Juventus awaits them at home this weekend.

Sassuolo, playing for the first time under Emiliano Bigica following Alessio Dionisi’s sacking on Sunday, dropped down into the relegation zone following a sixth defeat in seven matches.