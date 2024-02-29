Victor Osimhen Is Rediscovering His Form, Napoli Coach Says

The manager of Napoli, Francesco Calzona, said Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen is returning to his best after scoring a hat-trick against Sassuolo on Wednesday, February 28.

Victor Osimhen started in the Italian Serie A game which was played away at Stadio Città del Tricolore.

The 25-year-old Nigerian striker scored two goals in the first half and completed his hat-trick in the second half.

He also provided an assist for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s first goal in the game as Napoli went on to beat the home team 6-1.

Coach Calzona replaced Osimhen in the team in the 76th minute for Giovanni Simeone who couldn’t improve on the scoreline until the game ended.

Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick against Sassuolo means that the Nigeria international has scored at least a goal in all the three games he played for Napoli after the 2023 AFCON.

Osimhen has now recorded 13 goals and provided four assists in 21 games in all competitions. He has recorded five goals in his last three games.

However, his current number of goals is still far from the 26 goals and five assists he recorded in 32 league games last season.

After the 6-1 win over Sassuolo, Napoli coach, Calzona told DAZN that Osimhen wasn’t at his best after the 2023 AFCON but he is gradually rediscovering his form.

“Victor is returning to his levels. Clearly, he wasn’t in great shape after the Africa Cup of Nations, he was away for over a month and is slowly rediscovering his form,” the coach said.

“Kara also struggled, but today showed just what he can do.”

He added, “I sensed positivity from the first training session, the lads always gave me their all. I was surprised to see how eager they were to work, to stay together, and that gave me hope.”