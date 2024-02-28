William Gallas Warns Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta To Avoid Victor Osimhen

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender, William Gallas, has warned coach Mikel Arteta to avoid signing Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen.

There have been speculations that Mikel Arteta is making efforts to bring Victor Osimhen to the Emirates Stadium next summer.

Recall that Osimhen is available for sale in the coming summer transfer window for a transfer fee worth between €120 million and €130 million.

Arsenal are competing with Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain for the signature of the 25-year-old striker, who still has a contract with Napoli until 2026.

Osimhen is known for clashing with his coaches, especially at Napoli, a trait William Gallas described as a strong character, which might not be too comfortable for Arteta.

Hence, the retired France international urged Arteta to consider signing 26-year-old Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth instead of Osimhen or Ivan Toney of Brentford, who are more expensive than Salanke.

“I think Arsenal needs one striker who is different to Gabriel Jesus. One physically better striker can help the team play a different style of football. Osimhen, (Ivan) Toney or (Dominic) Solanke? It’s a good question!” Gallas told Lord Ping on Tuesday.

“It’s not just about the quality of the players, but it’s if the player can have a good relationship with the manager. If you have a strong character and a strong personality, that might not suit what the manager wants.

“I’m not sure about Victor Osimhen. He has a strong character but I’m not sure if he’ll have a good relationship with Arteta. If I were Arteta, I would sign for Dominic Solanke, who is also a cheaper option than Osimhen and Toney.”