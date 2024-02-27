William Troost-Ekong Claims He Knows Victor Osimhen’s Next Club

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong, has revealed that he knows where the team’s talisman, Victor Osimhen, will play next in the coming 2024-2025 season.

Victor Osimhen who extended his contract with Napoli in 2023 until 2026 is expected to leave the Italian Serie A reigning champions this summer.

The 25-year-old Nigerian striker has told reporters that his dream is to play in the Premier League since he has already played in the German Bundesliga, the French Ligue 1, and now the Serie A.

Though he has made it clear that he aims to move to England, French Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint Germain, are pushing to sign him next summer for at least €120 million.

Amidst that, Premier League clubs, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are reportedly interested in bringing the Nigeria international to England in the coming summer.

So far, Chelsea and Arsenal are said to be more serious in the pursuit of Victor Osimhen and most football enthusiasts believe he might end up in the Blue side of London.

In an interview with Sky Sports, William Troost-Ekong, who is the vice-captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, was asked to comment on Osimhen’s next destination but the PAOK of Greece defender refused to mention a specific club.

He simply said, “I really can’t tell you anything, but I know!”

William Troost-Ekong, who played for Salernitana on loan from Watford in 2023, also commented on the Serie A game between Salernitana and Udinese which will kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.

“I always follow Serie A, it’s a great league. This weekend with Salernitana-Udinese will be special for me, also because it was also the last match I played in my last season. The points would certainly be more useful to Salernitana than to Udinese,” Troost-Ekong said.