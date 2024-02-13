PSG Set To Make Huge Offer For Victor Osimhen

French Ligue 1 club, Paris Saint Germain, are reportedly ready to trigger the release clause in Victor Osimhen’s contract ahead of the summer transfer window.

Victor Osimhen made a name for himself in European football last summer after scoring 26 goals and providing five assists in 32 league games which helped Napoli to win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years.

Due to his prolific form, most top European clubs lined up for his services last summer but Napoli’s outrageous transfer fee scared them away.

Afterward, the 25-year-old Nigerian striker and Napoli agreed on a deal that is expected to expire on June 30, 2026.

The new deal which was signed late last year comes with a release clause worth between €120 million to €130 million which is seen as a very affordable price for some top clubs in Europe.

After Osimhen signed the contract, Napoli president and owner, Aurelio de Laurentiis, told reporters that he is aware that the Nigeria international would leave the club at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

The Italian billionaire went on to claim that Osimhen might join PSG, Real Madrid, or a Premier League club next summer.

Since January, Chelsea seem to be very active in their quest to sign the striker. But French publication, La Repubblica, claimed that PSG are willing to offer Napoli €120 million for Victor Osimhen next summer.

PSG reportedly see Osimhen as a perfect replacement for French forward, Kylian Mbappe whose contract with the club expires next summer.

Mbappe has made it clear that he won’t extend his contract with PSG and reports claimed that Real Madrid are waiting to grab his signature during the 2024 summer transfer window.