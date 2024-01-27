Victor Osimhen To Leave Napoli, Club’s President Confirms

Italian Serie A club, Napoli have confirmed that their talismanic striker, Victor Osimhen will leave the club at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

This is a huge boost for the Premier League clubs alongside Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain who have been showing interest in Victor Osimhen since last summer.

The 25-year-old African player of the year attracted the attention of the world when he scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 31 league games as he helped Napoli win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years.

In a recent interview, while representing Nigeria in the ongoing 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, Osimhen made it clear that his mind is “made up” over his next move and showered praises on the Premier League.

On Friday, January 26, the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis told reporters that Victor Osimhen will leave the club next summer though the Nigerian star just extended his contract with the club until 2026.

De Laurentiis claimed that he and his other board members were aware that Osimhen wanted to leave the club next summer and that contributed to why it was so difficult for the striker to agree on a contract extension.

“We’ve known all this since last summer, which is also why negotiations for the extension of his contract, although friendly, took so long,” De Laurentiis said.

“We know he’s either going to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain or an English club.”

Story continues below advertisement

The contract extension Osimhen signed with Napoli in 2023 comes with a €130 million release clause which is expected to make it easier for one of the big clubs in Europe to sign him next summer.