‘I Already Made Up My Mind’ – Osimhen Hints On Napoli’s Exit

Winner of the 2023 CAF African Footballer of the Year award, Victor Osimhen, has hinted at the possibility of a much-awaited exit from the Italian side, Napoli.

Announcing the development in a post on Tuesday, renowned sports influencer Fabrizio Romano shared a quote from Osimhen’s interview with CBS.

“I have already made my decision on the next step to do at the end of the season. I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take,” Osimhen was quoted to have said.

Naija News reports that Osimhen, who was speaking on his rumoured plans to exit Napoli, did not, however, state expressively that he would be quitting the club at the end of the season.

However, there have been rumours that Osimhen would be exiting the club after suffering a series of racial abuse at the club in 2023.

Despite being pivotal to the title triumph of 2023, Osimhen has on several occasions been subjected to racial abuse from fans of the club.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles of Nigeria vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong, has revealed that it was the team’s talismanic striker that permitted him to take the match-winning penalty kick against Ivory Coast.

On Thursday, January 18, the Super Eagles of Nigeria took on the hosts of the 2023 AFCON in a must-win Group A tie.

During the game, Victor Osimhen who is the designated penalty taker of the team was fouled in the Ivorians’ penalty box and the referee awarded a penalty to Nigeria after a VAR intervention.

To the surprise of many, Troost-Ekong who converted a spot-kick against Ghana during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers stepped up and converted the spot-kick in place of Osimhen.

In an interview with the BBC, Troost-Ekong, 30, who currently plays as a center-back for Super League Greece club PAOK, said it was Osimhen who permitted him to take the kick.