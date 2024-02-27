William Troost-Ekong To Undergo Surgery

Super Eagles of Nigeria vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong, will be sidelined for weeks after re-announcing himself on the international stage at the just concluded 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

William Troost-Ekong was added to the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2023 AFCON squad to be a source of inspiration to the younger players in the squad after staying out of the team for months.

Interestingly, the 30-year-old defender, who is currently contracted to the Greek club, PAOK, has become one of the most important players in coach Jose Peseiro’s squad.

William Troost-Ekong played in six of Nigeria’s seven games in the 2023 AFCON as he led the Super Eagles to the final of the tournament, where they lost 2-1 to the host, Ivory Coast, on February 11.

Despite losing to the hosts and failing to win the tournament, Troost-Ekong emerged as the best player in the tournament, according to CAF.

The Nigeria international won the award after scoring three goals in the tournament, two of the goals came from the penalty spot.

However, he didn’t win the award due to his goal contribution, he won the award for leading the Super Eagles squad in all aspects of the game including helping the team keep four clean sheets in seven games.

Unfortunately, William Troost-Ekong sustained an injury during the tournament, forcing him to undergo a minor surgery.

The Eagles star will be in Finland this week to undergo surgery, which will keep him out of football until the end of the 2023-2024 season.