William Troost-Ekong Reveals Two Super Eagles Players That Stopped Him From Retiring

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, William Troost-Ekong, has revealed that two players from the national team convinced him not to end his international career abruptly.

Recall that William Troost-Ekong is one of the Super Eagles vice-captains but wasn’t involved with the team for almost a year before the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

His lengthy absence from the national team was reportedly because of the alleged misunderstanding between him and the team’s head coach, Jose Peseiro.

Fortunately for him, the Portuguese tactician decided to invite him back to the national team ahead of the 2023 AFCON. Interestingly, the 30-year-old defender, who currently plays for the Greek club, PAOK, has become one of the most regular players on the team.

He was so prominent in the squad that he scored three goals in the tournament, two from the penalty spot but lost the final to Ivory Coast on February 11.

Despite not winning the 2023 AFCON, he ended the competition with the Player of the Tournament award.

In an interview with CNN World Sport’s Amanda Davies, William Troost-Ekong revealed that his national teammates, Alex Iwobi and Leon Balogun, urged him not to retire from the national team before the 2023 AFCON.

He said, “I spoke with some of the players I have been with [in the national team] for a long time. For example Alex Iwobi, and Leon Balogun.

“They all said that they thought it would be a real shame. They felt I still had a lot to give, which made me think about my younger self [When I first made my debut for the team]. It gives my younger self a better end.

“So that was what changed my mind really.”