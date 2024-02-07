Mikel Obi Excludes Kanu In His Premier League’s All-time African XI

Retired Nigeria international, Mikel Obi, has named his Premier League’s all-time African XI without including his countryman, Nwankwo Kanu.

Mikel Obi also omitted Algerian football legend, Riyad Mahrez, from the list. However, the winger was a multiple Premier League champion with Manchester City and also won one league title with Leicester City.

Just like Obi, Kanu is one of the most decorated footballers in Africa and was part of the invincible Arsenal squad that won the Premier League title in the 2003-2004 season.

Interestingly, Mikel Obi didn’t dim the Olympic medalist worthy enough to be included in his first eleven. He also didn’t dim himself worthy to be included in the Premier League’s all-time African XI.

While speaking on his podcast, The Obi One, he used the formation 4-2-1-3 to name his Premier League’s all-time African XI.

He went with Chelsea’s former goalkeeper, Édouard Mendy, in goal, and Obi’s countryman, Celestine Babayaro, in the left-back position.

Kolo Toure and Lucas Radebe mounted his center-back position while he placed Arsenal and Cameroon legend, Lauren in the right-back position.

Retired Chelsea and Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien, alongside former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder, Yaya Toure, occupied the midfield position.

Bolton and Nigerian former player, Jay Jay Okocha, mounts Obi’s attacking midfield, while Mohamed Salah, Didier Drogba, and Sadio Mane occupy the attacking positions.

Below is Mikel Obi’s Premier League’s all-time African XI

Édouard Mendy (GK); Celestine Babayaro (LB), Kolo Toure (CB), Lucas Radebe (CB), Lauren (RB); Michael Essien (CM), Yaya Toure (CM), Jay-Jay Okocha (CAM); Mohamed Salah (RW), Didier Drogba (CF) and Sadio Mane (LW).