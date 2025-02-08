Xabi Alonso Equals Bundesliga Record With Leverkusen Draw Against Wolfsburg

Xabi Alonso made history on Saturday by matching the Bundesliga record for the longest unbeaten away run for a coach, as Bayer Leverkusen settled for a goalless draw against VfL Wolfsburg.

This outcome positions Xabi Alonso and his boys eight points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

Alonso’s decision to rotate the squad, including starting attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz on the bench, may have impacted the team’s offensive performance. Wolfsburg capitalized on this, generating more shots on target and even hitting the woodwork with a powerful strike from Kilian Fischer in the 74th minute.

Although Leverkusen applied late pressure and had a significant opportunity in stoppage time through substitute Wirtz, they were unable to secure the winning goal. This draw allows Alonso to share Udo Lattek’s impressive all-time Bundesliga record of 27 consecutive away matches without defeat.

Currently, Leverkusen sit in second place in the Bundesliga with 46 points, while Bayern leads with 54 points following their 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen announced that the club is keen to compete with top European teams for the signature of Florian Wirtz.

The young German midfielder has made a remarkable impact at Bayer Leverkusen and on the national stage, earning recognition as one of Germany’s finest talents. In the ongoing 2024-2025 season, Wirtz has already recorded 15 goals and 12 assists across 33 matches.

Following Bayern’s recent win, President Herbert Hainer and other executives expressed their determination to pursue Wirtz. Honorary president Uli Hoeness has voiced a desire to see him play for Bayern. In addition to Bayern, prominent clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City are also interested in acquiring the midfielder.