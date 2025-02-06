Bayer Leverkusen Coach Willing To Start Victor Boniface Alongside Patrik Schick

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said he is open to starting Victor Boniface and Patrik Schick as strike partners.

In a recent match against Koln during the DFB Pokal quarterfinals, Alonso typically employed a single striker, with Schick taking the lead. However, he decided to introduce Victor Boniface in the 76th minute when the team was trailing 2-1.

This strategic move proved effective, as both players went on to score, helping Bayer Leverkusen secure a dramatic 3-2 victory.

This match highlighted the potential of their partnership, as it was not the first instance where Boniface and Schick combined to turn the tide in favor of the team.

While the duo has yet to start a match together for Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso has frequently utilized one of them as a tactical substitution to boost the team’s offensive play throughout the previous season.

Although Alonso’s preferred strategy typically favors a single striker, he acknowledged the possibility of considering both players in tandem, stating, “Yes, that’s an option. We decide what we need every game, and if we think that they can link up and understand what the team needs, it’s an option”, as quoted by Die Werkself.

Boniface is recognized as one of the top ball-playing strikers globally. The 23-year-old striker possesses the ability to maneuver across the forward line and skillfully dribble past defenders, showcasing his excellent vision on the field.

His playing style contrasts with Schick’s more traditional approach, where he prefers to position himself in the box and capitalize on scoring opportunities.

If Boniface plays a role behind Schick, it could allow his creativity and playmaking skills to shine while also drawing defenders away and creating additional space for Schick to exploit.