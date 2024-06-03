Sports
Arsenal Release 22 Players Including Two Nigerian-Born Footballers
Arsenal released 22 players whose contracts are expiring this summer including two Nigerian-born goalkeepers, Arthur Okonkwo and Ovie Ejeheri.
Arthur Okonkwo was born in England to Nigerian parents and had been a part of the Arsenal football system since he was a child.
After gaining promotion to Arsenal’s senior team on July 1, 2021, he went on loan to several lower division clubs, including Wrexham but couldn’t convince the Gunners to renew his stay at the Emirates Stadium. Hence, once his current contract expires on June 30, 2024, he will be without a club.
Note that Arthur Okonkwo, 22, has earlier said he is open to playing for either Nigeria or England but none of the countries have approached him yet.
In the same vein, Ovie Ejeheri who was born in England to a Nigerian father and a Ugandan mother, has also been released by Arsenal.
The 18-year-old goalkeeper has left Arsenal on loan twice in his career but his loan spells couldn’t convince the Gunners to keep him at the club a little longer.
A statement from Arsenal on Monday, June 3, reads in part: “We are saying goodbye to the following men’s players and scholars, and have also included the three women’s players we have previously announced will also be departing.”
Below are the released players:
Mauro Bandeira
Omari Benjamin
Luis Brown
Catalin Cirjan
Noah Cooper
Sabrina D’Angelo
Henry Davies
Ovie Ejeheri
Mohamed Elneny
Taylor Foran
Hubert Graczyk
James Hillson
Henry Jeffcott
Tyreece John-Jules
Alex Kirk
James Lannin-Sweet
Kaylan Marckese
Vivianne Miedema
Arthur Okonkwo
Kamarni Ryan
Cedric Soares
Kido Taylor-Hart
The statement added, “The following players’ contracts also expire on June 30 (Amario Cozier-Duberry, Karl Hein and Reuell Walters).
“Discussions are ongoing and once matters are finalised between all parties, we will communicate in due course.”
© 2024 Naija News, a division of Polance Media Inc. Contact us via [email protected] or Whatsapp on +2348113851775