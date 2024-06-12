103 English Premier League Players To Feature In Euro 2024 [Full List]

The English Premier League has confirmed that 103 players who ply their trade in the league will feature in the forthcoming European Championship (Euro 2024).

Euro 2024 will commence across ten cities in Germany from June 14 to July 14. And as expected, the Premier League will be heavily represented at the tournament.

Out of the 20 clubs that are qualified for the 2024-2025 Premier League season, 16 of them have players at the Euro 2024. Interestingly, Manchester City have the highest number of players (14) at the tournament, followed by Arsenal (10), and then United (8).

Below are all the Premier League players that will feature at the Euro 2024 including their countries and clubs:

Manchester City: Jeremy Doku (Belgium), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), Josko Gvardiol (Croatia), Mateo Kovacic (Croatia), John Stones (England), Kyle Walker (England), Phil Foden (England), Nathan Ake (Netherlands), Joao Cancelo (Portugal), Ruben Dias (Portugal), Matheus Nunes (Portugal), Bernardo Silva (Portugal), Rodri (Spain), And Manuel Akanji (Switzerland)

Arsenal: Leandro Trossard (Belgium), Aaron Ramsdale (England), Bukayo Saka (England), William Saliba (France), Kai Havertz (Germany), Jorginho (Italy), Jakub Kiwior (Poland), Kieran Tierney (Scotland), David Raya (Spain), and Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine)

Manchester United: Christian Eriksen (Denmark), Rasmus Hojlund (Denmark) Kobbie Mainοο (England), Luke Shaw (England), Bruno Fernandes (Portugal), Diogo Dalot (Portugal), Scott Mctominay (Scotland), and Altay Bayindir (Turkiye).

Aston Villa: Youri Tielemans (Belgium), Ezri Konsa (England), Ollie Watkins, (England), and John McGinn (Scotland).

Bournemouth: Mirlos Kerkes (Hungary), Ryan Christie (Scotland), and Illia Sabarnyi (Ukraine(

Brentford: Thomas Strakosha (Albania), Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark), Mathias Jensen (Denmark), Mathias Jorgensen (Denmark), Ivan Toney (England), and Mark Flekken (The Netherlands).

Brighton: Lewis Dunk (England), Pascal Gross (Germany), Denis Undaz (Germany), Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands), Jakub Moder (Poland), and Billy Gilmore (Poland).

Tottenham Hotspur: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark), Guglielmo Vicario (Italy), Micky van de Ven (Netherlands), and Radu Dragusen (Romania)

West Ham United: Tomas Soucek (Czechia), Vladimir Coufal (Czechia), Jarrod Bowen ( England), and Alphonse Iraola (France)

Wolves: Jose Sa (Portugal), Nelson Semedo (Portugal), and Pedro Neto (Portugal)

Newcastle United: Anthony Gordon (England), Kieran Trippier (England), Martin Dubravka (England), and Fabian Schar (Switzerland).

Nottingham Forest: Orel Mangala (Belgium) and Matz Sels (Belgium)

Southampton: Jan Bednarek (Poland)

Chelsea: Armando Broja (Albania), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Cole Palmer (England), Conor Gallagher (England), Djordje Petrovic (Serbia), Marc Cucurella (Spain), and Mykhailo Murdryk (Ukraine)

Crystal Palace: Joachim Anderson (Denmark), Adam Wharton (England), Dean Henderson (England), Eberechi Eze (England), and Marc Guehi (England)

Everton: Amadou Onana (Belgium), Jordan Pickford (England), and Vitali Mykolenko (Ukraine)