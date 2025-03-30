Arsenal Appoints Andrea Berta As New Sporting Director

Arsenal Football Club has confirmed the appointment of Andrea Berta as their new Sporting Director as the club seeks to strengthen its footballing structure and continue its upward trajectory in European football.

Berta, who joins from Atlético Madrid after a remarkable 12-year tenure, brings with him extensive experience in squad building and recruitment.

During his time at Atlético, he played a crucial role in constructing squads that won two La Liga titles (2013/14, 2020/21), the Europa League (2018) and reached two UEFA Champions League finals.

A statement from the club on Sunday highlighted Berta’s instrumental role in shaping Diego Simeone’s competitive and resilient Atleti sides, reinforcing his reputation as a top-tier football executive.

Speaking on his appointment, Berta expressed excitement and pride about joining Arsenal at such a pivotal time in the club’s history.

“I am thrilled to be joining Arsenal in what is a hugely exciting period for the club. “I have watched with great interest the way Arsenal has evolved in recent years and I have admired the hard work that has gone into re-establishing the club as a major force in European football,” Berta said

He added, “The club has great values and a rich history, and I am looking forward to playing my part in shaping a successful future with a great team. I cannot wait to get started in my new role and I am really looking forward to experiencing my first game at Emirates Stadium together with our supporters.”

Co-Chair Josh Kroenke spoke highly of Berta’s wealth of experience, stressing the importance of his expertise in driving the club forward.

He said, “Anyone who knows football knows Andrea is an impressive figure. He has vast knowledge of the game, a great track record, a strong network, and an insatiable desire to build winning teams.”

Kroenke continued, “Andrea will be a great addition to our club. He understands our values and what we stand for, and we have no doubt he will help us push on and take the next steps in our bid to win major trophies.”

He added, “We undertook a thorough recruitment process and we were hugely impressed with the level of all the other candidates, but it was Andrea’s experience and the success he has enjoyed that stood out. We are really looking forward to working together and welcoming him into the Arsenal family.”

Before his successful spell at Atlético Madrid, Berta gained technical experience at several Italian clubs, including Carpenedolo, Parma, and Genoa.

He rose through the ranks with a reputation for strategic squad-building, blending experienced stars with emerging talents—a quality that has earned him widespread praise in European football circles.

Berta’s arrival at Arsenal comes at a time when the club is determined to reinforce its squad depth and plan for long-term success.