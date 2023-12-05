Arteta Says He Won’t Stop Aaron Ramsdale From Leaving Arsenal

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has insisted that he won’t stop his former first-choice goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale from leaving the club in January.

Since David Raya joined Arsenal on loan from Brentford last summer, Aaron Ramsdale who was a prominent figure at the Emirates Stadium, has become a backup goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old Ramsdale who has played four times for England national team, has only made three club appearances in all competitions since September this year.

This is contrary to his role last season in which he played every single Premier League game for Arsenal as the Gunners battled Manchester City for the league title.

Since September 17, coach Mikel Arteta has been using Raya instead of the English goalkeeper, especially in the Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

Ramsdale has started just two Carabao Cup games and a Premier League match against Brentford because Raya was not permitted to play against his parent club.

After Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope dislocated his shoulder during Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United, reports went viral that coach Eddie Howe, who bought Ramsdale for Bournemouth in 2017, may make a January bid for the Englishman.

In response to the question of whether Arteta could prevent Ramsdale from leaving Arsenal this January, the coach said: “I won’t do that to any player.”

The Spanish tactician added: “I want Aaron with us.

“I am very happy to have two very, very good goalkeepers and Aaron is staying with us.

“We want to be better, so we want to add to what we already have. That’s the intention that we have.”

On Ramsdale’s link with Newcastle United, Arteta added: “I cannot tell you that any Arsenal player is not going to leave in January. Or he is to stay here for the next three years?

“I won’t say that no player is going to go to Newcastle. Or no member of the staff either. I won’t say it. If you say yes or no, I won’t say it.

“I cannot guarantee that nobody is going to be leaving in January. For Newcastle or any other club. So it is a no.”