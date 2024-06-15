Arsenal Confirms Demise Of Former Player, Kevin Campbell

Arsenal have confirmed the demise of their former striker, Kevin Campbell, who passed away at the age of 54.

Kevin Campbell was a product of the Arsenal youth system. He joined the club’s senior team in 1988 and remained contracted to the side until 1995.

Campbell went on to play for a series of clubs, including Nottingham Forest, Everton, West Bromwich Albion, and Cardiff City, where he retired from professional football in 2007.

Unfortunately for him, he wasn’t able to break into the Three Lions of England squad throughout his career but was able to play for the country’s B team and under-21 team.

After he retired from football, Kevin Campbell, who scored 148 goals in 542 appearances for all the eight clubs he played for, ventured into punditry, especially with Sky Sports.

He was reported sick in May 2024 and battled with an undisclosed sickness until he was pronounced dead earlier today, June 15, 2024.

A statement from Arsenal reads: “We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness.

“Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.”

A statement from Everton reads: “Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54.

“Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well – as anyone who ever met him will know. RIP, Super Kev.”