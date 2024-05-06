Erik Ten Hag Responds To Mourinho’s Claims That He Wasn’t Supported At United

The manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag has responded to Portuguese iconic tactician, Jose Mourinho who always argued he didn’t enjoy as much support as the Dutch coach has been enjoying at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has been the coach of Manchester United since 2022 and under his watch, he has signed a series of star players including Antony, Rasmus Hojlund, Casemiro, and a host of others.

Despite all the series of signings, the best Manchester United have won under the watch of Erik ten Hag is the EFL Cup. He also led the team to finish third in the Premier League last season.

This season has been more difficult for the Dutch tactician as his team are battling to finish in the 6th spot in the Premier League and are yet to win any title.

Due to the patience United management have had with Erik Ten Hag, Jose Mourinho has always insisted that he wasn’t treated the same way during his two seasons at the club.

Recall that during the said period, Mourinho helped Manchester United to win one EFL Cup, one Community Shield, and one UEFA Champions League.

In an interview with ESPN Brasil, Erik ten Hag said: “Apart from Mourinho, the (other) managers didn’t get the players they wanted, and that is what you need.

“I am confident we will achieve our goals, but it is a tough competition. It is not a two-horse race anymore.

“There are seven, eight [teams in the Premier League] who all go for the title, who all have very good squads. So if you want to go to the title, you have to construct that squad.”

Note that Manchester United will be in action at 8 p.m. later today, May 6, against Crystal Palace. A win for United will take Erik ten Hag and his boys back to the 6th spot from the 8th spot.