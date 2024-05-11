Chris Sutton Predicts All Premier League Matchday 37 Games

Former Chelsea star, Chris Sutton, has predicted the outcome of the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 37 games which will kick off later today, May 11, 2024.

Unsurprisingly, Sutton believes that Fulham stands no chance against Manchester City as he predicts a four-goal thriller in the encounter.

Sutton made a very unexpected prediction on the game between Premier League title contenders, Arsenal, and inconsistent Manchester United. He believes that 6 goals will be scored in the game and five of the goals will be against United.

At Villa Park, the Chelsea legend believes that coach Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t be able to pull off his magic the same as coach Unai Emery. Hence, the two sides will share the spoils.

Despite being a Chelsea icon, Sutton doesn’t see his former club doing too much against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest. He is seeing that the side that scored five goals against West Ham United barely a week ago won’t be able to score more than a goal against Forest later today.

While speaking on BBC, Chris Sutton believes that the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 37 will produce seven wins and three draws.

Below are the predictions of Chris Sutton for Premier League matchday 37 games:

Fulham 1-3 Man City

Bournemouth 1-1 Brentford

Everton 2-0 Sheffield United

Newcastle 3-1 Brighton

Tottenham 3-1 Burnley

West Ham 2-1 Luton

Wolves 1-2 Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

Man Utd 1-5 Arsenal

Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool