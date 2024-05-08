Mason Greenwood Is Not Going Back To Man United, Getafe President Insists

Angel Torres, the president of Spanish La Liga club, Getafe, has revealed that his on-loan player, Mason Greenwood is not expected to return to Manchester United anytime soon.

Mason Greenwood almost lost his football career when he found himself soaked in a sexual assault scandal in 2022 involving him and his partner, Harriet Robson.

Due to the scandal, Greenwood lost a series of his endorsement deals, got suspended at Manchester United, and spent weeks in prison until he was cleared of all wrongdoing months later.

Despite being cleared, a segment of the Manchester United fanbase insisted that they wouldn’t want to see the 22-year-old forward play for the Red Devils again.

Hence, Manchester United had to send him on loan at Getafe ahead of the 2023-2024 season and has been very superb at the club so far this season.

Mason Greenwood has scored 10 goals and provided 6 assists in 32 games in all competitions for the Spanish La Liga side.

Based on his loan deal with Getafe, the one-cap England international was expected to return to Manchester United at the end of this season but that might not happen.

“If it was up to the lad, his parents and the club, I think he would continue for another year,” the Getafe president told Spanish radio station Radio Marca on Tuesday.

He added: “Regarding Manchester United, the news that we have from last week, where the sporting director went to England to see some games and was with them, is that, if a good offer comes along, they would want to sell because he is not going to go back there.

“We’ll have to wait until the end of June. The people and the coach are very happy with him.

“I think he will remain with us for another season, or at least until January. He is a good footballer.”