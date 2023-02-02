Mason Greenwood Freed Of Rape Charges

Charges of attempted rape and violence filed against Manchester United football player Mason Greenwood have been dismissed.

Mason Greenwood was taken into custody in January of last year as a result of allegations involving images and videos that had appeared online.

Later, the 21-year-old English footballer was accused of attempted rape, coercive behavior, and assault resulting in actual bodily harm.

When key witnesses withdrew, according to the Crown Prosecution Service, the charges were dismissed on Thursday.

The forward, who has made one appearance for England, was immediately prohibited from participating in team activities at Old Trafford after the claims were published online at the beginning of 2022.

It was “only fair,” according to Greater Manchester Police, to announce that Greenwood would no longer be subject to legal action.

A spokesman of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “We must keep cases under continuous review.

“In this case, a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case.

“We have explained our decision to all parties.

“We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”