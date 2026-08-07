Manchester City Reject Barcelona’s Opening £38.5m Bid For Rodri

Manchester City have turned down Barcelona’s opening £38.5 million offer for midfielder Rodri as the Spanish champions step up their pursuit of the Ballon d’Or winner.

The Premier League club are prepared to listen to offers for the Spain international but value him at more than £60m. Barcelona made their first formal approach on Friday after receiving the player’s approval to open negotiations with City.

Rodri has entered the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and is yet to agree fresh terms, fuelling speculation over his future throughout the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid had long been viewed as the favourites to sign the 30-year-old, but Barcelona have now moved into pole position. Talks between Rodri’s camp and Real Madrid have ended, leaving the Catalan club with a clear opportunity to strike a deal.

Barcelona had initially accepted there was no certainty a transfer would happen, but discussions have gathered pace in recent days. The club confirmed on Friday that talks with the player’s representatives are continuing before submitting their opening bid.

City are keen to resolve Rodri’s future quickly as the transfer window enters a crucial stage. Any departure would leave Pep Guardiola’s side searching for a replacement before the new season begins.

Rodri endured an injury-hit spell during the 2024/25 campaign after suffering a serious knee injury, while a hamstring problem also interrupted his return. He bounced back impressively at this summer’s World Cup, inspiring Spain to a second consecutive title and earning the tournament’s best player award.

The midfielder is currently recovering from back surgery carried out last month and is expected to rejoin his Manchester City team-mates early next week.

Meanwhile, City remain in talks over a move for Lille’s highly rated Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. However, the French club’s reported £86m valuation remains a major obstacle in negotiations.