Cameroon Stun Morocco On Penalties To Reach WAFCON 2026 Final

Cameroon defeated hosts Morocco 3-1 on penalties on Wednesday night to reach the final of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a tense semi-final ended goalless following extra time in Rabat.

The Indomitable Lionesses held their nerve at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium after 120 minutes without a goal.

Morocco had a golden chance to settle the game in the 118th minute when they were awarded a penalty, but Fatima Tagnaout failed to convert, leaving the hosts to pay a heavy price for the miss.

Marie Ngah, Rose Bella and Myriam Nyadjou scored for Cameroon in the shootout, while Hanane Aït El Haj was Morocco’s only successful taker. Kenza Chapelle, Meryem Atiq and Sakina Ouzraoui all missed as Cameroon secured their fourth appearance in the WAFCON final.

The semi-final started cautiously, with neither side willing to take unnecessary risks. Morocco enjoyed spells of possession and tried to use the flanks, but Cameroon’s disciplined defence kept the hosts from creating a clear opening before the break.

Morocco stepped up the pressure after half-time as coach Jorge Vilda made changes in search of a breakthrough. Ibtissam Jraidi and Nouhaila Badri were withdrawn, while Tagnaout was introduced as Morocco looked for the goal that would take them into a third successive final.

Cameroon remained organised and continued to frustrate the hosts until the end of regulation time. Extra time followed, with the match seemingly heading for penalties before Morocco were handed their best opportunity two minutes from the end.

Tagnaout took responsibility from the spot but could not beat the goalkeeper, sending the game into a shootout.

Morocco had won their previous two WAFCON semi-finals on penalties, against Nigeria in 2022 and Ghana in 2024, but their luck deserted them this time.

Aït El Haj converted Morocco’s first penalty before Chapelle missed the second. Ngah scored for Cameroon, although Grace Mendoua missed the Indomitable Lionesses’ next attempt. Bella then put Cameroon back in front, while Atiq failed to convert Morocco’s third.

Nyadjou scored Cameroon’s fourth penalty, leaving Ouzraoui with the task of keeping Morocco’s hopes alive. She missed, confirming Cameroon’s 3-1 victory in the shootout.

The win is a major boost for Cameroon, who had lost their previous three WAFCON penalty shootouts, including their 2018 semi-final defeat by Nigeria.

The Indomitable Lionesses have now eliminated defending champions Nigeria and hosts Morocco in successive knockout rounds.