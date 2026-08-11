Kanu Reveals Super Falcons Still Hurting After WAFCON Exit

Super Falcons forward Uchenna Kanu has revealed that Nigeria’s players are still struggling to come to terms with their shock exit from the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Naija News reports that Justine Madugu’s side were eliminated after a 1-0 quarter-final defeat to Cameroon at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Sunday night.

The result sent the Indomitable Lionesses into the semi-finals, where they will take on hosts Morocco, while Cameroon also secured automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria’s route to Brazil 2027 has now become more difficult, with the Super Falcons forced to rely on the World Cup playoffs to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Kanu said the disappointment of the defeat had continued to affect the players a day after the game, with several members of the squad struggling even to eat.

“I think right now, it is late the next day after the game, and people are still dragging their feet,” Kanu told ESPN.

“We are still sad. I’m still sad. It has been long hours from the game and everybody’s just been down, to be honest. Right from the moment after the game, the emotion was really high.

“People are still in their feelings.Some people didn’t even come out today for breakfast. Most of us, like myself, I didn’t have breakfast. I didn’t show up to lunch.

“It was later in the afternoon that I decided to eat something. And it is just the same as some of my teammates. We’ve all been down.”

The defeat ended Nigeria’s hopes of defending their WAFCON crown and left the ten-time champions facing an anxious wait for the World Cup playoffs.