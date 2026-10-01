CAS Sets October 8 Date For Senegal’s Appeal Against AFCON 2025 Ruling

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will hear Senegal’s appeal against the decision that stripped the country of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and awarded it to Morocco on October 8, 2026.

The hearing will begin at 9:30am at CAS headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, and will be held behind closed doors after none of the parties requested a public hearing.

A three-member panel will hear the case, led by French arbitrator Prof Gérald Simon, with Italy’s Prof Luigi Fumagalli and Germany’s Prof Dr Ulrich Haas completing the panel. Proceedings will be conducted in French.

The case centres on the disputed AFCON 2025 final between Senegal and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. Senegal initially won 1-0 after extra time, with Pape Gueye scoring the decisive goal in the 94th minute.

The match descended into controversy late in normal time when referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty following a VAR review. Several Senegal players left the pitch in protest, causing a delay of almost 20 minutes before they returned.

Brahim Diaz missed the resulting penalty after attempting a Panenka, while Senegal eventually secured victory through Gueye’s extra-time strike.

However, CAF’s Appeals Board ruled in March 2026 that Senegal had breached Article 82 of the AFCON regulations and declared the team to have forfeited the final. The board subsequently awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory and the title.

The Senegalese Football Federation filed its CAS appeal on March 25, asking the court to overturn CAF’s decision and recognise Senegal as the winners of AFCON 2025.

Representatives of the FSF and Royal Moroccan Football Federation will attend the hearing in person, while CAF will be represented by its lawyers. CAS said it will not issue a verdict on October 8, with deliberations to begin afterwards. The final ruling is expected by mid-November.