Pogba, Benzema, Sterling Among Star Players Available As Free Agents [See Others]

The summer transfer window may have closed, but several high-profile footballers remain without clubs and are still available to sign as free agents.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, ex-Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Jadon Sancho and Dani Carvajal are among the biggest names currently searching for new clubs.

Naija News reports that Pogba, 33, became a free agent after Monaco terminated his contract last month, one year before it was due to expire. The French midfielder joined Monaco last summer after serving an 18-month doping ban but made only six appearances because of a series of injuries.

Benzema, 38, also became available after terminating his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal on 31 August. The Ballon d’Or winner joined the club six months ago following three years with Al-Ittihad and had already made three appearances this season before his departure.

The arrival of Crysencio Summerville, Ollie Watkins and Gabriel Martinelli at Al-Hilal may have played a role in Benzema’s exit as the club reshaped its attacking options.

Mahrez, 35, is another experienced player without a club after his contract with Al-Ahli was terminated. The former Manchester City winger joined the Saudi side in 2023 and scored 37 goals in 122 appearances in all competitions.

The Algeria international is reportedly expected to remain in Saudi Arabia, with Al-Shabab said to be close to securing his services.

Sterling, 31, is also looking for a new club after Feyenoord released him following a three-month spell in the Netherlands. The former Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea winger made eight appearances before leaving the club.

Sterling is also due to appear in court next month to face dangerous driving charges following a crash in May.

Former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 34, is another notable free agent. The Brazilian left boyhood club Vasco da Gama in February after saying he was “tired mentally”.

Coutinho has not announced his retirement and has previously attracted interest from clubs in Major League Soccer.

Sancho, 26, remains without a club after a turbulent spell at Manchester United. The winger joined United from Borussia Dortmund for £73m in 2021 but spent the last two and a half years away from the club on loan.

His most recent loan spell came at Aston Villa after an underwhelming period at Chelsea. Sancho made just 30 Premier League appearances for United, while Dortmund have reportedly shown interest in bringing him back to Germany.

Carvajal, 34, has been without a club since his Real Madrid contract expired in June. The experienced right-back spent 13 years at the Spanish giants and made 451 appearances across all competitions.

Carvajal has reportedly trained at the Spanish Football Federation’s facilities alongside fellow free agent Joselu during the summer as he continues to assess his next move.

Vardy, 39, is another experienced striker on the market after leaving Cremonese following one season in Italy. The former Leicester City forward spent 13 years at Leicester before moving to Italy, but Cremonese’s relegation to Serie B led to his departure.

Wrexham, Sheffield Wednesday and West Ham have reportedly shown interest in Vardy as he considers a return to English football.

Alaba, 34, left Real Madrid in May after five years with the Spanish club. The former Bayern Munich defender attracted interest from several clubs during the summer, with Manchester United previously among the favourites to sign him, but he remains without a club.

The Austrian enjoyed a highly successful career with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, winning 12 league titles and four Champions League trophies.

Ramos, 40, is another veteran defender still available. The former Real Madrid and Spain captain has been without a club since leaving Mexican side Monterrey in December 2025.

Despite turning 40, Ramos has not announced his retirement and reportedly believes he can still compete at a high level. Earlier this year, he was part of a consortium that attempted to acquire a controlling stake in former club Sevilla, but the bid failed.

Although the transfer window has closed, free agents can still negotiate with clubs because they are not tied to existing contracts.

Other Notable Free Agents

Jordan Ayew, 34, Last club: Leicester City

Dele Alli, 30, Last club: Como

Joselu, 36, Last club: Al-Gharafa

Anthony Martial, 30, Last club: Monterrey

Conor Coady, 33, Last club: Wrexham

Wilfried Zaha, 33, Last club: Galatasaray

James Rodriguez, 35, Last club: Minnesota United

Tyrell Malacia, 27, Last club: Manchester United

Oleksandr Zinchenko, 29, Last club: Ajax

Solly March, 32, Last club: Brighton and Hove Albion

Georginio Wijnaldum, 35, Last club: Al-Ettifaq

Yves Bissouma, 30, Last club: Tottenham Hotspur