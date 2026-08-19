Monaco Part Ways With Paul Pogba

Former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will leave Monaco after the Ligue 1 club decided to terminate his contract following a difficult spell marked by injuries.

Monaco announced the decision on Wednesday, bringing an early end to Pogba’s contract, which was due to run until June 2027.

The 33-year-old joined Monaco last year after completing an 18-month doping ban and hoped to revive his career in France.

However, injuries have restricted his involvement, with the midfielder making only six Ligue 1 appearances last season and playing a total of 115 minutes.

Pogba currently remains sidelined with a thigh injury after recently recovering from a knee problem. Monaco said the objectives agreed with the player had been “only partially achieved”, leading the club to end their agreement.

Despite his limited time on the pitch, Monaco praised Pogba’s attitude and influence within the squad.

The club highlighted his “remarkable mindset, determination and unwavering high standards” and said he continued to help his teammates by “sharing his experience and know-how” while injured.

Pogba admitted that his time at Monaco had not gone as planned.

“I have not played as many matches as I had hoped,” he said, while thanking the “president, management, teammates, all the staff as well as all the supporters who believed.”

The midfielder built a decorated career before his move to Monaco.

He made 233 appearances across two spells at Manchester United and won the Serie A Player of the Year award during his time at Juventus. He also won the Italian title four times with the Turin club.

Pogba played a key role in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph in Russia, but his career suffered a major setback after he tested positive for using a banned medication in 2023 while playing for Juventus.

He maintained that a doctor in the United States had prescribed a food supplement containing the banned substance.

Authorities initially handed him a four-year suspension, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced the ban to 18 months following his appeal.

Pogba completed his suspension before joining Monaco in a bid to return to top-level football. Injuries, however, have prevented him from establishing himself at the club.