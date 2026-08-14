Paul Pogba’s Wife Hits Back At Critics Calling For His Retirement

Paul Pogba’s wife, Zulay Pogba, has defended the midfielder against critics calling for him to retire from football following another injury-hit spell at Monaco.

The 33-year-old Frenchman returned to football after serving a doping ban but managed only six appearances for Monaco last season. Reports have since suggested the Ligue 1 club is considering ending his contract, with Paul Pogba earning £44,000 a week.

Zulay responded to the criticism in a post on Instagram, rejecting claims that her husband returned to football for financial reasons. She said only God could decide when Pogba’s career should end and urged critics to remember the person behind the footballer.

“For all the people saying Paul should retire or he came back to football for the money, let me make this clear, the only one who knows when he will retire is God,” she wrote.

“And for the ones who say he came back for the money, trust me we are very good with money, thank God.

“Social media accepts everything. People can sit behind a screen and say whatever they want, insult someone, question their intentions and forget that there is an actual human being on the other side.

“For those questioning what he has left to prove, let me remind you he achieved the dream every footballer in the world grows up chasing, dreaming to have. He won the World Cup for his country.”

Naija News reports that Pogba joined Monaco in 2025 in an attempt to rebuild his career after his doping suspension. His return has, however, been disrupted by injuries, limiting him to just six appearances last season.

Zulay, a Bolivian model and influencer, met Pogba in 2017 and the pair married two years later. They have two sons, aged seven and six.